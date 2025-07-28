Gas tanker rams pillar of under-construction metro bridge; no injuries

Thane, July 28 (PTI) A tanker carrying 16 tonnes of Propylene gas crashed into a pillar of the under-construction metro bridge on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, causing a temporary disruption in traffic on Monday, police said.

Fortunately, there was no leakage or injury. The situation was brought under control after four hours, a senior official said.

"As per the initial information, a gas tanker was on its way from Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai to Ankleshwar. The driver lost control at the wheel and the vehicle crashed into a metro pillar near Manpada Bridge around 9:50 AM," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

According to Tadvi, the cabin of the tanker sustained damage in the crash.

However, immediate response teams, including the traffic police, fire department, and the disaster management cell, rushed to the site with a fire engine and a pickup vehicle.

"After about four hours of effort, the tanker was successfully moved to the side of the road," Tadvi added. PTI COR NSK