Gas tragedy waste disposal: Two attempt self-immolation; prohibitory orders at incineration site

Dhar (MP), Jan 3 (PTI) Protests rocked Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh on Friday against the planned disposal of 337 tonnes of toxic waste linked to the Bhopal gas tragedy, prompting the authorities to clamp prohibitory orders around the premises of the firm where the incineration will be carried out.

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Surakhsa Sanhita (BNSS) banning the assembly of 50 or more persons have been imposed around Ramky Enviro company where the toxic waste will be incinerated.

It will be in force till January 12 and has been invoked to avoid loss of life and property, display of arms, celebratory firing and maintaining peace around the incineration facility, the order issued by district authorities read.

As part of the protests during the day, a mob of 500-600 persons had marched to Ramky Group's Industrial Waste Management Private Limited premises, where the waste is set to be incinerated, but police managed to disperse them in time.

Earlier in the day, two persons attempted self-immolation, while sporadic protests continued in several parts of the town amid a bandh call given by Pithampur Bachao Samiti.

According to eyewitnesses, the two men, who were part of a demonstration organised by 'Pithampur Bachao Samiti', poured flammable liquid on themselves and tried to ignite it, but their actions were swiftly thwarted by fellow protesters who intervened to extinguish the flames.

The quick response of the crowd likely prevented a tragedy, and the men were subsequently shifted to a local hospital by public and police officers present at the scene.

The protests stem from concerns by people regarding the safety and environmental implications of relocating hazardous materials to the township, located approximately 30 kilometres from Indore.

The situation is under control but tense, Dhar Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh told PTI over the phone from a protest site near Pithampur bus stand.

The two men who attempted self-immolation were shifted from a local hospital to a private facility in Indore, where doctors confirmed they are out of danger, the SP said.

Pithampur, about 50 kilometres from the Dhar district headquarters, has a population of about 1.75 lakh and its industrial area here has nearly 700 factories in three sectors.

In view of the tense situation in the town, District Collector Priyank Mishra and SP Singh released two separate videos asking people to maintain calm and to not take law in their hands, adding that the administration was ready to listen to their demands.

Both the top officials said health of the people was paramount for the state government, but asserted those trying to disturb peace would be dealt with strictly.

Shops and markets remained closed as part of the bandh call given by Pithampur Bachao Samiti, which claimed the planned incineration of the waste linked to the Bhopal gas tragedy would harm local residents and the environment of the region.

Dhar Additional Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Singh Bakarwal said children also took part in the protests.

On the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide factory in Bhopal, killing at least 5,479 persons and leaving thousands with serious and long-lasting health issues in Bhopal.

The authorities have shifted 337 tonnes of waste from the Carbide factory to Pithampur for scientific disposal, though the move has triggered protests. The material from Bhopal reached an incineration unit in Pithampur on Thursday.

During the protests, a group blocked the road near Eicher Motors, but police prevailed over them and restored normalcy after a mild cane charge.

Officials said police had to resort to mild lathi-charge at some places to disperse protesters.

Sandeep Raghuvanshi, who has been on a hunger strike at the bus stand since Thursday, said a large number of people have expressed solidarity with him over his protest against the disposal of the Union Carbide waste in Pithampur.

Meanwhile, heavy police deployment has been made in Pithampur to maintain law and order.

Barricades came up on several roads in the town, while police teams moved about trying to pacify protesters in a bid to bring back normalcy.

At several places, SP Singh spoke to protesters assuring them that the waste disposal would take place only after citizens are taken into confidence.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had on December 3 rebuked the authorities for not clearing the Union Carbide site in Bhopal despite court directives, including that of the Supreme Court.

It had set a four-week deadline to shift the waste, observing that even 40 years after the gas tragedy, authorities were in a "state of inertia".

The HC had warned the government of contempt proceedings if its directive was not followed.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday addressed doubters and said the issue should not be politicised. He asserted the waste comprised 60 per cent mud and 40 per cent naphthol used to make pesticide methyl isocyanate (MIC) and was "not at all harmful". PTI COR LAL NR SKL BNM