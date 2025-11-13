Gastroenteritis outbreak claims 8 lives in Mizoram

Aizawl, Nov 13 (PTI) Altogether eight people died due to the outbreak of gastroenteritis in two southern districts of Mizoram this month, health department officials said on Thursday.

While five people died in Kakichhuah village in Lawngtlai district, the other three fatalities were reported from two villages in Siaha district.

A total of 45 people are currently infected with the waterborne disease in the two districts that share borders with Myanmar.

Health department director Dr Vanlalfela told PTI that the outbreak was reported mainly in relief camps housing displaced people from the neighbouring country.

He said that district administrations and doctors are also maintaining close surveillance.

Lawngtlai senior chief medical officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said gastroenteritis or waterborne disease outbreak has been reported at Kakichhuah village since November 4.

He said that five people, including four Myanmar nationals (2 of them refugees) have died due to the disease so far at the village, while 27 others are currently afflicted with it.

He said that the outbreak is suspected to be caused by infected people from Myanmar's Salachhuah village, who visited the village.

A medical team was sent to the village on November 11 and samples of infected persons as well as water were taken.

The samples were sent to Zoram Medical College & Hospital at Falkawn near Aizawl for testing, he said.

A Rapid Response Team (RRT) has been deployed, and local health workers are maintaining close surveillance.

Siaha district chief medical officer Dr Lalrengpuii Ralte said that gastroenteritis outbreak has also been reported at two villages in the southern district since November 5, leaving three people dead so far.

She said that 14 people are currently infected with the disease at Lomasu village and four others at Lodaw village.

Ralte said that a medical team was rushed to the two villages on November 11 and they collected samples of infected people and water, which will be sent to Zoram Medical College & Hospital for testing.

Officials said that the three villages are located in close proximity with Myanmar, which facilitate easy cross-border movement.

The three villages are also currently housing a number of refugees from the neighbouring country, they said.

Lawngtlai district administration had on Wednesday declared Kakichhuah village as a containment zone, restricting movement of people in and out of the village for 2 months except for medical, election and emergency cases. PTI CORR NN