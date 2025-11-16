Gastroenteritis outbreak toll rises to 6 in Mizoram's Lawngtlai

Aizawl, Nov 16 (PTI) The death toll in the gastroenteritis or water-borne disease outbreak at a village in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district has risen to six, an official said on Sunday.

He said that the outbreak, which was believed to have been spread by visitors from Myanmar, was reported at Kakhichhuah, a small hamlet housing about 130 families which shares a border with that country, on November 4.

Since then, six people have succumbed and 84 others are currently infected with the disease, Lawngtlai district hospital medical officer Dr Malsawmtluanga said.

He said that a medical team has been stationed in the village since November 11 and close surveillance is being maintained to contain and prevent the outbreak from spreading further.

Noting that most cases were reported from households lacking proper water sources, Malsawmtluanga stressed the importance of using boiled or purified drinking water and maintaining food and household hygiene.

He urged people to remain alert for symptoms such as stomach pain and diarrhoea, and to immediately consult health workers if any of them is noticed.

The medical team will continue monitoring and providing treatment, he said.

The gastroenteritis outbreak was also reported in south Mizoram's Siaha district, which also shares a border with Myanmar, and 3 people have succumbed to the disease in the district till November 13.

Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner Donny Lalruatsanga on Sunday visited Kakichhuah village and inspected the ongoing response measures and took stock of the situation, an official statement said.

The DC told residents that the village has been declared a containment zone and movement across the Myanmar border has been restricted for two months, and all unnecessary travel is discouraged for public safety, the statement said.

He said that essential medical supplies will continue to be provided to the village, and health workers and the medical team have been instructed to remain fully alert and maintain strict hygiene practices.