GATE aspirant commits suicide in Delhi's Katwariya Sarai

New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman, preparing for GATE examinations allegedly committed suicide in her rented accommodation in Katwariya Sarai of Delhi's southwest, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Riya Bharti, a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, they said.

On Sunday, at 8:37 PM, a call was received at Kishangarh police station regarding the suicide of a girl in Katwariya Sarai, police said.

"Police staff immediately reached the spot and the room was found locked from inside. Accordingly, the crime team was called and the door was broken open. It was found that a woman's body was hanging from a ceiling fan through a cloth," a senior police officer said.

Her landlord Dalbir Singh stated that she had been residing in the room since July with her boyfriend Partha, police said.

"Both provided their police verification forms on August 4. The victim's friend told police that she had refused to go to the class on Sunday. At around 8 pm, when Riya's boyfriend called her, she did not respond to his calls and he asked Riya's friend to go and check in the room," the officer said, adding that she later found her room locked from inside.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Further investigation is underway, police added.