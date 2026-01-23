Gates of Badrinath Dham to reopen for devotees on April 23

Dehradun, Jan 23 (PTI) The gates of the Badrinath temple in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand will reopen for devotees on April 23 this year after a six-month winter closure, temple officials announced on Friday.

Hemant Dwivedi, chairman of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, said that the auspicious date and time for the reopening were determined after traditional prayers and rituals at the Tehri Royal Palace in Narendra Nagar, Tehri district, on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

During the religious ceremony, Maharaja Manujendra Shah, royal priest Acharya Krishna Prasad Uniyal, and other dignitaries consulted the almanack and the Maharaja’s horoscope to announce that the temple's gates would open at 6:15 AM on April 23, Dwidevi said.

The Maharani of Tehri and Lok Sabha member from Tehri Garhwal, Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah, Badrinath temple priest Rawal Amarnath Namboodiri, temple committee officials, and many pilgrimage priests were also present during the ceremony.

The gates of the other two shrines included in the Char Dham of Garhwal Himalayas, Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Uttarkashi district, will be reopened on April 19 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The date for opening the gates of the Kedarnath Dham in the Rudraprayag district will be announced on Maha Shivratri.