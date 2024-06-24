Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana: Atishi

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Delhi is not getting its share of water as Haryana has shut all the gates of the Hathnikund barrage, Water Minister Atishi alleged on Sunday and asserted she will continue her indefinite hunger strike over the issue.

The closure of the gates of the barrage on the Yamuna river, she said, has led to a water shortage in the national capital.

Her hunger strike seeking the release of its share of water for Delhi, which is under the grip of a severe shortage amid a searing heat wave, entered its third day on Sunday.

AAP has said doctors advised Atishi to end her fast.

The minister claimed the Haryana government asked how it would release water for Delhi when it did not have adequate supply.

"But yesterday (Saturday), when many journalists went to the Hathnikund barrage, from where water is released for Delhi, everyone took photos and made videos in which it is clearly visible that there is water in the barrage. But the gates from which the water is released for Delhi are closed," Atishi claimed.

"I request the Haryana government with folded hands to open the gates of the Hathnikund barrage. Release the water of the people of Delhi. Delhiites should get the water they are entitled to. Until the Haryana government gives the water they (people of Delhi) are entitled to and until the gates of the Hathnikund barrage are opened, this hunger strike will continue," she added.

In a video message from her 'Jal Satyagrah' site on Saturday, Atishi had said 28 lakh people of Delhi were facing water scarcity and she would not eat anything till Haryana releases more water for the city.

"Today is the third day of my indefinite fast. I am on this fast because there is a huge water crisis in Delhi. Delhi does not have its own water, all the water comes from neighbouring states. Delhi needs 1,005 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, out of which 613 MGD comes from Haryana," the minister said.

"But for the last three weeks, Haryana has reduced the supply. Haryana is only sending 513 MGD of water. One MGD fulfils the water needs of 28,500 people. That means when Haryana is releasing 100 MGD less, 28 lakh people of Delhi are not getting water," she alleged.

Delhi is dependent on Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for drinking water. The AAP has also claimed that Haryana reduced water supply to the national capital from 613 MGD to 513 MGD.

In a post on X, the AAP said Atishi's ketone level returned a positive result while her blood pressure and sugar levels were down.

"On the third day of her indefinite fast, Water Minister Atishi's ketone level came back positive, doctors advised her to end the fast. Atishi's blood pressure and sugar levels have also fallen. Blood pressure -- 125-56, sugar level -- 73. Atishi is risking her life to fight for the people of Delhi so that they get their share of water," the AAP said in the post in Hindi.

CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali visited the site to lend solidarity to Atishi.

Senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain, and Jasmine Shah along with other leaders joined 'Jal Satyagraha'.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal reached the site in the evening and enquired about Atishi's health.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the "BJP people are making fun, but the people of Delhi are watching everything" and they will make fun of the saffron party in the assembly polls. "Until we get water, our fight will continue," he added.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai claimed that after the Lok Sabha results were declared and the BJP won all seven seats in the city, the party "again got intoxicated by its arrogance and started taking revenge on the people of Delhi".

"There was no water crisis in Delhi before June 4, but after that the BJP got the Haryana government to stop water supply to Delhi. Lakhs of people are being made to yearn for every drop of water. The people of Delhi will not forget this," he said.

Atishi's cabinet colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj appealed to the people of Delhi to keep visiting the 'Jal Satyagrah' venue from time to time to encourage the water minister in her indefinite fast.

The BJP, meanwhile, slammed the AAP over Atishi's fast.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said it was shameful that deaths due to heat-related illnesses are increasing steadily in Delhi and instead of taking steps to prevent those, the Kejriwal government is "engrossed in the drama of air-conditioned Satyagraha".

"It will be the first Satyagraha in Indian history where the Satyagrahi comes only to pose for photos in front of the media and then disappears," he said.