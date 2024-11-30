Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya aligns classroom learning with industry requirements: Vaishnaw

Vadodara, Nov 30 (PTI) The Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) in Gujarat's Vadodara has been set up with a clear vision to align classroom learning with industry requirements and it will soon be among the top ten institutes in India, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Saturday.

Addressing the 2nd convocation of GSV as its Chancellor, Vaishnaw said BTech and MBA courses it offers have been carefully designed, adding the university will supply talent required by large corporations in the aviation, semiconductor and other sectors all over the world.

The High-Speed Skill Training Institute in Vadodara will soon be merged with GSV, he added.

The Union minister requested Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who too was present at the function, for land so that its campus could be expanded to cater to the requirement of its students in the coming years.

"There was a time some 30 years ago when I was a student like you and when there was a very large gap between college education and industry requirements. Behind this was the narrow mindedness of those who were then in power. They did not think about the future," Vaishnaw said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked with a vision for a university which was the best in the world in logistics and transportation sectors. I had the fortune to implement this forward thinking of the PM. From the start we worked with a clear focus that what is taught in the classroom and what is required in the industry should align," Vaishnaw said.

PM Modi changed the direction in India through the National Education Policy (NEP) by offering education which could be of lifelong use by linking industry, society, culture, philosophy and heritage, he said.

Courses were being designed keeping in mind industry requirements, Vaishnaw said, and pointed out that the main reason for American higher educational institutions to be valued today was because they are linked with industry.

"The manner in which you have conducted the courses, I am confident that in the coming five years, GSV will be in the top ten in any ranking. And during JEE counselling, people will like to vie for (admission to) GSV compared to other universities. It will happen soon because the industry and government are investing in this," the Union minister asserted.

A total 239 students from BSc, BTech, BBA and MBA streams were conferred degrees during the ceremony.

The GSV is a central university under the Ministry of Railways and was established by an Act of Parliament on December 6, 2022.

GSV is the first and only university in India to focus on the entire transport and logistics sector, with railways, aviation, shipping, ports, highways, roads and waterways, etc. being its scope of work. PTI COR KA BNM