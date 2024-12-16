Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Navy sign MoU for logistics-related education, research

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Navy on Monday to enhance logistics-related education, research and training for the force, an official statement said.

The statement issued by the Ministry of Railways said the agreement was signed by Vice Admiral Deepak Kapoor, Controller of Logistics, Indian Navy, and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Vice Chancellor Manoj Choudhary.

This MoU represents a major milestone in bolstering the Indian Navy's logistics capabilities and operational efficiency, it said.

"The collaboration is set to strengthen the Indian Navy's logistical framework by focusing on supply chain management, multimodal transportation and sustainability in logistics. It also aligns with national development initiatives such as the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan 2021 and the National Logistics Policy 2022," the statement said.

"The MoU facilitates the exchange of expertise and case studies in areas such as AI applications, predictive analytics, and blockchain technology to elevate logistics practices," it added.

According to the ministry, a specified number of Indian Navy officers will also have the opportunity to pursue academic degrees and management programmes designed exclusively for them at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV).

Building on its existing partnerships with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, the university now caters to the education and research needs of all three defence services, the ministry said.

The university's central focus on transportation and logistics places it at the forefront of skill development and innovation in this critical sector.

Vice Admiral Deepak Kapoor said that this collaboration would empower the Navy with advanced logistics capabilities and practical insights, while GSV will benefit from its operational expertise.

GSV Vice Chancellor Manoj Choudhary highlighted the role of efficient logistics in mobilising forces quickly and underscored the university's commitment to fulfilling its national mandate through innovation and collaboration. PTI JP DIV DIV