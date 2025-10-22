'Gau rakshak' injured after being shot at in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (PTI) A 'gau rakshak' (Protector of Cows) was injured after he was shot at by a person near here on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred in an area under Pocharam IT Corridor police station limits between 5.30 PM and 6 PM, when the person fired one round at Sonu Singh (28) alias Prashant.

The Telangana BJP in a release claimed that Prashant was shot at while stopping "transportation of cows" near Ghatkesar here.

However, police, based on preliminary investigation, said the victim was called by three-four persons to a place on the pretext of giving information on “transportation of cows” and when he reached there, one of them opened fire one round on him, resulting in injuries.

The accused were identified and taken into custody, police further said.

The injured person has been shifted to a hospital.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha MP Etala Rajender, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao, visited Prashanth in the hospital.

Rajender said the Congress government should take full responsibility for the incident.

Rao strongly condemned the incident and demanded the state government to initiate stern action against the accused.

He alleged that Prashanth was attacked by an AIMIM worker with gun and the bullet is stuck in his liver. "His condition is serious and doctors are trying their level best to save him," he said.

Further investigation is on, police said.