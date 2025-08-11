Gauge conversion of Pathankot-Jogindernagar heritage rail line under survey: Vaishnaw

Dharamsala (HP), Aug 11 (PTI) The historic 200-kilometre-long Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow-gauge railway line, a heritage marvel of the Kangra Valley, is set for modernisation with efforts underway to convert it to broad gauge.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a response to Rajya Sabha MP Indu Bala Goswami, informed that the survey work for the gauge conversion is currently in progress.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared and will be shared with the Himachal Pradesh government once completed for inputs and cooperation. The project will require clearances from NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Finance before it can receive final approval.

On the extension of the railway line to Mandi, Vaishnaw clarified that such projects are assessed based on various parameters, including economic viability, passenger and freight traffic projections, state government and MPs' demands, operational needs, and socio-economic benefits, including connectivity to key religious and tourist destinations.

The Pathankot-Jogindernagar route, also known as the Kangra Valley Railway, is India's longest narrow-gauge line at 2 feet 6 inches (762 mm) and one of the longest in the world. Built between 1926 and 1929, it spans approximately 164 km and is renowned for its over 990 bridges, two tunnels, and nearly 500 curves. The route offers breathtaking views of the Dhauladhar ranges and winds through the scenic Kangra Valley.

In 2025, stations including Pathankot, Kangra, and Palampur hosted special exhibitions of historical railway artefacts such as signal lanterns and gate lamps on World Heritage Day, celebrating the railway's legacy.

Lok Sabha MP from Kangra-Chamba, Dr. Rajiv Bhardwaj, has also requested a feasibility study for the gauge conversion, prompting the ongoing survey work.