Gauhati HC asks Assam govt to ensure basic facilities for evicted families from Goalpara

Guwahati, Feb 21 (PTI) The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to ensure that the families affected by eviction drives in Goalpara district in June last year are provided with potable water, basic medical and sanitation facilities, and food grains through fair price shops.

It maintained that 'right to life' includes the "right to live with dignity, right to potable water, right to sanitation, as well as right to basic medical facilities".

The order was passed by a bench of Justice Devashish Baurah on a writ petition filled by 60 petitioners affected during the evictions carried out on June 16, 17 and 18, 2025, in Hashila Beel (wetland) area.

The petitioners claimed that 566 families, including children, have been compelled to take refuge in a compact plot of patta land belonging to some other persons.

They alleged that for more than eight months, the affected families, including the petitioners, have been living in a state of destitution, with no availability of potable water, sanitation, food or proper medical care.

It has been claimed that "a state of humanitarian crisis" has ensued, and the petitioners have sought various directions through the writ petition, including the institution of a judicial inquiry into the eviction drive.

Justice Baruah, after hearing the arguments put forth by the advocate of the petitioner as well as those of the respondents, said in his order: "It is the opinion of this court that the right to life includes the right to live with dignity, right to potable water, right to sanitation, as well as right to basic medical facilities. This court is also of the opinion that under the Act of 2013, benefits are to be provided to the eligible persons." The 'Act of 2013' refers to the National Food Security Act of 2013.

The court ordered that proper potable water and basic medical facilities be provided to the petitioners along with the other affected families.

It directed the authorities "to find out avenues for setting up a proper temporary sanitation mechanism so that the petitioners and other families residing on the said compact plot of patta land can use the same".

It also directed to ensure that in the fair price shops tagged in the ration cards provided to the affected families, there is availability of adequate rations as per the Act of 2013 and upon production of ration cards, food grains are duly provided.

The court said that these directions are required to be compiled by the authorities.

It also asked the respondent authorities to bring on record their stand by filing the affidavits on or before March 9.

"In these affidavits which are being filed, more particularly by the district commissioner, Goalpara there has to be special mention, as to whether the petitioners are being provided with the basic necessities of life forming part of the right to life," the order said, fixing the next date of hearing for March 11. PTI SSG SSG ACD