Gauhati HC grants interim bail to ex-AASU gen secy in assault case

Guwahati, May 26 (PTI) The Gauhati High Court on Monday granted interim bail to former AASU general secretary Sankarjyoti Baruah, who was arrested for an alleged physical assault at a petrol pump in Dibrugarh district.

He is likely to be released from prison on Tuesday, said senior advocate Angshuman Bora, who appeared for the former student leader.

Baruah was arrested on May 19 in connection with the alleged assault at a petrol pump, an incident that triggered protests by several regional student, youth and other organisations.

Bora said two cases had been registered against Baruah in Duliajan police station, and he had already got bail in one of the cases from a local court.

"Both the cases were bailable initially. But police later added a charge of ‘attempt to murder’, making one of the cases non-bailable. Baruah has now been granted interim bail in the other case also," the advocate said.

"He is likely to be released tomorrow, but we can be sure only after getting the certified copy of the order," Bora added.

A controversy had erupted over handcuffing Baruah while being produced in the local court, with the chief minister later claiming that the charges against the ex-AASU leader led the police to use the handcuffs.

The chief minister said police have been instructed not to use handcuffs on Baruah again.

A 12-hour Duliajan bandh was also called last week by several organisations, demanding action against police personnel who had handcuffed the ex-AASU leader.

Last year, Baruah resigned as the general secretary of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) amidst controversy surrounding his personal life and allegations of sexual harassment of a law student. PTI SSG SSG MNB