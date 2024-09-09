Gauhati HC notice to Assam Assembly Speaker, others over petition to disqualify Cong MLA

Guwahati, Sep 9 (PTI) The Gauhati High Court on Monday issued notices to Assam Assembly Speaker, Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed and others over non-disposal of a petition by the opposition party, seeking disqualification of its suspended legislator.

Justice Devashis Baruah asked the respondents to place the replies in form of affidavits before the court, listing the matter for the next hearing on September 25.

Senior advocate K N Choudhury, appearing for the petitioner and Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, informed the court that his client had submitted an application before the Speaker on May 2, seeking disqualification of Ahmed as a MLA following his suspension from the party.

Ahmed was suspended from the party in October 2021 for “repeatedly violating party discipline”.

Choudhury pointed out that the application is yet to be disposed by the Speaker even after three months, which is the mandated period for doing away with such petitions.

Hussain, who was the Congress’ deputy leader in the assembly at the time of filing the application and is now a Lok Sabha MP, had to approach the court as the Speaker failed to dispose the petition within the prescribed time, he said.

Justice Baruah, after hearing the arguments, issued notices to Speaker Biswajit Daimary, principal secretary, secretary of the assembly and Ahmed in the matter, seeking their response in the form of affidavits.

The court added that the Speaker can dispose the original application filed by Hussain even when the matter is sub-judice. PTI SSG RBT