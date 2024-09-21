Gauhati HC quashes appointment of 935 police constables in Nagaland

Kohima, Sep 20 (PTI) The Gauhati High Court on Friday quashed the appointment of 935 police constables in Nagaland, who were recruited without any advertisement.

These appointments were made by the Nagaland Government between January 2018 and October 2019.

Justice Devashis Baruah passed the verdict on a writ petition filed by an unemployed youth in 2022.

The court asked the Nagaland government to make arrangements for holding fresh selections by issuing proper advertisements in well-circulated newspapers of the state.

The judge said that the process of selection should be completed at the earliest and preferably within six months from the date of the judgement.

The court said that those whose appointments have been set aside would be eligible to participate in the fresh selection process.

The bench also ordered relaxation of the upper age limit for the aspirants, but not in the basic qualifications and physical criteria of the department.

Justice Baruah also stated that the government may allow the 935 appointees to remain in service for six months or till such time fresh appointments are made, whichever is earlier.