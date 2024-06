Guwahati, Jun 18 (PTI) Justices Sushmita Phukan Khound and Mitali Thakuria were on Tuesday sworn in as permanent judges of the Gauhati High Court.

Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi administered the oath to the two judges.

The two, who were earlier serving as additional judges, were appointed as permanent judges last week by the President.

The court now has 24 permanent judges out of a sanctioned strength of 32. PTI DG DG MNB