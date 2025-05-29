Gauhati High Court receives bomb threat; turns out hoax

Guwahati, May 29 (PTI) A bomb threat was received by Gauhati High Court on Thursday, which turned out to be a hoax, police said.

An officer of Guwahati Police told PTI that a mail landed at Gauhati High Court's official email id in the morning threatening to carry out a blast in the building.

"We carried out a thorough search of the premises and found nothing. It was a hoax," he added.

An official of the high court said there has been no hampering in the functioning of the court and different judges heard cases in a routine manner.

On April 22, a similar bomb hoax mail landed at Gauhati HC's official email id. The threat had come from an unknown organisation, named 'Madras Tigers'. PTI TR TR RG