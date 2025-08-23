Gauhati univ research team get patent for plant-based formulation to address obesity

Guwahati, Aug 23 (PTI) A team of four researchers of Gauhati University's Zoology department have secured a patent for a plant-based formulation to address obesity and its related complications.

The patent, numbered 569904, was officially granted on August 20 by the Indian Patent Office, a university release said on Saturday.

The patent protects a unique herbal combination of two widely known plants, Phyllanthus urinaria (traditionally used for urinary ailments) and Adhatoda vasica nees (valued for treating coughs and respiratory issues) and this marks the first reported use of these plants in combating obesity, the researchers said.

By blending equal portions of both plants and preparing an extract using a water and ethanol mix, the researchers developed a novel therapeutic solution, they pointed out.

Laboratory trials on mice demonstrated promising outcomes, including reduced body fat, lower levels of harmful cholesterol such as triglycerides and LDL, and overall weight reduction.

This development opens new doors for safer, plant-based alternatives in managing obesity, offering a meaningful blend of ancient remedies with modern science, the researchers said.

Researchers - Manas Das, Pritimoni Das, Pranjan Barman and Naba Kumar Hazarika - said receiving the patent for their work is a major boost for natural health solutions.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated the research team on this milestone.

"This achievement highlights the power of academic research, and I urge all higher education institutions to encourage such innovation that transforms knowledge into solutions for society," the minister posted on X.

Gauhati University's Vice Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta said, the patent reflects the institution's focus on turning traditional knowledge into practical health aids.

''It is a proud moment for the university as it highlights our commitment to scientific innovation rooted in cultural wisdom. This accomplishment also sets an inspiring example for our students and researchers, reaffirming that Gauhati University remains a pioneer in impactful and socially relevant research'', he said. PTI DG DG RG