Gauhati University secures 9th rank among state universities in NIRF 2025

Guwahati, Sep 4 (PTI) Gauhati University registered a four-rank jump, securing the ninth place among state public universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025.

The NIRF rankings were unveiled on Thursday by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi.

As per the NIRF, GU ranked 33rd among all universities and 52nd among all institutions.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated GU on its impressive leap in the NIRF rankings.

GU Vice Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta said the contributions of the varsity's academic community were behind the jump in rankings, from 13th last year to ninth this year.

"This accomplishment is the result of coordinated efforts across every level, from faculty and students to administrative staff. Each individual's contribution, no matter how big or small, has been integral in strengthening our academic standards and ensuring that the varsity not only meets but exceeds national and global expectations," he said.

"This boosts the institution's confidence in contributing to the building of a vibrant knowledge society, a future-ready economy, and the broader vision of 'Viksit Assam' and 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," he added.

Gauhati University has been placed in the 351–400 bracket globally and secured the 48th position in India in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Rankings recently.

GU Registrar Utpal Sarma congratulated the teachers and students, stating that their relentless dedication, commitment, and pursuit of excellence have made this remarkable achievement possible.

This year marks the 10th edition of the NIRF India Rankings, covering 17 categories and subject domains, including a new category assessing institutions' performance on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a focus on environmentally sustainable practices. PTI DG DG SOM