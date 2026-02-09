Gaurav accuses Himanta of 'inciting genocide' against Muslims; CM feigns ignorance of any ' shooting video'

Guwahati, Feb 9 (PTI) The political slugfest in Assam escalated on Monday with Himanta Biswa Sarma upping the ante against Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi over his alleged Pakistan links and the latter accusing the chief minister of "inciting genocide" against Muslims through his videos, and demanding police action.

Meanwhile, Sarma, who is under attack for a video showing him purportedly taking aim with a rifle and firing a shot at two people, one wearing a skull cap and the other with a beard, with "point-blank shot" as the caption, expressed ignorance about the visual clip.

The video, posted by Assam BJP on its official social media handle on Saturday, was deleted after a huge political backlash.

The Sarma-Gogoi confrontation has deepened the battle lines in the state ahead of the assembly polls. The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are scheduled to be held in the next three months.

Addressing a press conference, a day after Sarma accused Gogoi of clandestinely visiting Pakistan in 2013, and claimed that it is suspected that he had undergone "some kind of training there", the Congress leader said there was nothing in the Assam Police report to prove Sarma's allegations of 'Pakistani links' against him.

Gogoi also questioned why the BJP leader was 'sitting' over the report for six months if there was any evidence of his involvement in 'anti-national' activities.

As Gogoi shared details of his 2013 Pakistan visit, Sarma demanded a "transparent explanation" over the trip to Rawalpindi district, asserting that his visa "explicitly permitted travel only to Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad" and under Pakistan's immigration rules, travel beyond visa-designated cities is not permitted without specific authorisation. In an apparent reference to the deleted video, Gogoi alleged that "the Assam Chief Minister is inciting genocide against Muslims through his videos... Police must take suo motu cognisance of Sarma targeting a particular community, and sharing vicious social media videos." Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function at Dibrugarh later, Sarma said, "I don't know anything about any video." He said that he was also not aware of any police case filed by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad.

"If any case has been filed against me, then arrest me. I don't have any objection. I will be prepared to go to jail…I will always stick to my words. I am opposed to Bangladeshi infiltrators and will always remain so," Sarma added.

Owaisi on Monday lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Police, seeking criminal action against Himanta over the now-deleted purported video shared on social media.

Talking to PTI after the press meet, Gogoi alleged that Sarma made "hate speeches" against a minority community and the matter was taken to court, referring to recent statements by the chief minister that ‘Miyas' will continue facing trouble till he is in power.

'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, and the non-Bengali-speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants. In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance.

"The chief minister did not want to reveal the SIT report. He sat over it for six months. He went page by page through it but could not find any evidence to back his allegations of my undergoing some training (in Pakistan), being an ISI agent, etc.

"If the findings were so important from the national security point of view, why did he wait for six months? If the help of central and international agencies was needed for the probe, why did he sit over it?" Gogoi said.

Sarma and the BJP have been attacking Gogoi over his wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI, with the state government forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged interference of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, claimed to have links with Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth Colburn, in India's internal affairs.

Revealing details of the SIT report on Sunday, Sarma had alleged that Gogoi, Colburn, and Sheikh have a "deeper connection", and information from the IB was secretly provided to the neighbouring nation. He said the Assam government has decided to refer the case and the SIT report to the central government for further investigation.

Dismissing the allegations, Gogoi said ‘dragging’ his minor children into it was a ‘new low for even the chief minister’. "Details about my children, aged 5 and 9 years, were put out in public. I want to warn the CM that we also know all about your children, who are much older, but we don't want to reveal anything. Don't force me to do so,” Gogoi said.

He also said there was a threat to his life, but he was being denied the security cover given to the state Congress president.

On his children’s British citizenship, Gogoi said that they are mainly looked after by their mother, as he remains busy with his public life. "Till they are 18 years old, the mother is looking after them. After they become adults, they can make their own decisions," he said.

About his 10-day stay in Pakistan in December 2013, Gogoi claimed that his wife had visited the neighbouring country for work-related purposes and he had accompanied her.

"I wanted to see how a European had stayed in a country like Pakistan…We visited many places, including Takshashila. The SIT never questioned me about my visit. It should have questioned me as the chief minister was talking only about it yesterday," the Congress leader said.

Gogoi maintained that his visit was on valid permissions and his personal passport, which he submitted to the Centre in 2014 after being elected as MP, has all the records, including VISA permissions.

While Gogoi's press meet was underway, Sarma posted on X: "Takshashila (Taxila) is not located in Islamabad, but in Rawalpindi District, Punjab. This single fact raises a serious and unavoidable question. If his Pakistan visa explicitly permitted travel only to Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, how did he visit Takshashila, which lies outside the Islamabad Capital Territory and squarely within Rawalpindi District?" Questioning who facilitated the travel to Takshashila, Sarma said that this question gains significance given that the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters is also located in Rawalpindi.

The chief minister asserted that Gogoi did not have a visa to visit Rawalpindi, which is a "restricted, high-security" district, and added, "the circumstances strongly suggest that the visit was facilitated through institutional arrangements that do not require standard civilian visa endorsements." Under Pakistan's immigration rules, travel beyond visa-designated cities is not permitted without specific authorization, the chief minister said.

Reacting to the charge later, Gogoi told PTI that the CM should use "Google Maps more carefully" to know that Takshashila is a day's trip from Islamabad.

"I made available my original passport to the Government of India after I became an MP in 2014 to get a diplomatic passport. It lies with them, and it contains all the details of my Pakistan visit," he said.

During the press conference, the Congress leader also raised questions about Sarma’s visits to Bangladesh and said, "the chief minister has gone to Bangladesh 10 times, I have gone to (Pakistan) once." He also asked "who was in Singapore after Zubeen Garg’s death, and whether it was true, as alleged by many, that the government-sponsored programme continued for three days." Gogoi further clarified that his wife does not hold any active bank account in Pakistan, nor was any information sourced from the IB incorporated in the reports she submitted to her higher-ups after shifting to India.

On Sarma raising suspicion over Gogoi’s questions in Parliament regarding India’s security and defence matters, the Congress leader hit back by asking why an MP from Assam cannot be interested in affairs of the nation.

Gogoi said he has refrained from taking legal recourse against the chief minister as any stay order would have led Sarma to claim that the Congress leader was trying to hide the truth.

He rejected Sarma's claim that the chief minister had not revealed the SIT findings immediately after the report was submitted, as popular singer Zubeen Garg had died soon afterwards, and the people were mourning him.

"The SIT report was submitted on September 10, and Zubeen da died on September 19," he said.

The Congress leader claimed that Sarma wanted to delay the contents of the SIT report till just before the polls, but was forced to make it public sooner as he was cornered after the opposition party exposed the ‘land grabbing’ by the chief minister and his family.

"He (Sarma) should focus on real issues of the state, like ST status for six communities, rampant drug abuse, and other problems," Gogoi added.