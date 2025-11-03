Gaurav dares Sarma to make public report on his 'Pakistani links'

Hamren (Assam), Nov 3 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday challenged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to make the report on his alleged Pakistani links public and take action against him.
Earlier during the day, Sarma reiterated his three-day old statement that the opposition leader is a "100 per cent Pakistani agent".
"Let the chief minister make public the SIT investigation report. If the allegations are indeed serious, I am right here in Assam. Prove them and take action against me," Gogoi told reporters here.
He asserted that Sarma will have to leave Assam after the 2026 Assembly elections and urged the CM to accept his challenge by soon making public all the "so-called evidence" meant to portray him as a Pakistani agent.
"We are public representatives, not accused in a court. Allegations made against us must be made public before the people, not hidden behind legal threats. The CM should not suggest that we go to court," Gogoi said.
He also reminded that although Sarma had promised to reveal details about his alleged Pakistan connections by September 10, he had failed to do so.
The Assam CM and the BJP have been attacking Lok Sabha MP Gogoi over his wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probed a case of alleged interference of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, who was claimed to have links with Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth Colburn, in India's internal affairs.
Regarding the ongoing investigation into cultural icon Zubeen Garg death case, the Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha alleged that the CM has failed to reveal the truth about the singer's mysterious demise.
"Now he claims that it was a murder, but he hasn't told the public how or why it happened," he added.
Earlier during the day, Sarma in Jamugurihat claimed that Garg was murdered in Singapore, even as the probe into the case was underway.
Gogoi also slammed the BJP-led government over reports of a minister encroaching tribal land near the 'Zubeen Khetra', the cremation site where a multi-dimensional memorial will be built.
"Following the CM's lead, minister Ashok Singhal has also started grabbing tribal land. Reports of him encroaching on tribal land near Zubeen Garg's memorial site are alarming," the Congress MP said. PTI TR TR NN