Gaurav Gogoi 100 per cent Pakistani agent, Himanta claims again

Tezpur (Assam), Nov 3 (PTI) Two days after Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi termed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma "unfit" to head the government, the BJP leader on Monday reiterated his statement that the opposition leader is a "100 per cent Pakistani agent".

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma also said that he would be happy if Gogoi files a case against him for making such a remark.

When asked about Gogoi's alleged links with Pakistani agencies, the CM said: "Yes, 100 per cent. People drink milk after mixing some water. Gaurav Gogoi's link with Pakistani agents does not have a little water, it's 100 per cent milk. That means whatever I have said is 100 per cent correct." On October 31, he had alleged that Gogoi is a "100 per cent Pakistani agent", planted by a foreign power.

A day later, the opposition leader hit back and claimed that such comments showed that Sarma is "unfit" to hold his position as head of the government.

"Yesterday, Debabrata Saikia (Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly) asked Gaurav Gogoi to file a case. I will be happy if he files a case against me. Even if he does not, we will make public Gaurav Gogoi's activities after filing the charge sheet in the Zubeen Garg case," Sarma said on the sidelines of an official function here.

The Assam CM and the BJP have been attacking Lok Sabha MP Gogoi over his wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

Sarma had claimed that Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth Colburn had travelled 19 times between India and Pakistan.

The CM had also alleged that Gogoi had visited Pakistan on an invitation from its spy agency ISI and undergone training there, and that he worked closely with the establishment of the neighbouring nation.

He also claimed that Colburn was collecting various classified government documents, mainly IB reports, on behalf of the Pakistani climate lobby.

Hitting back, Gogoi had slammed Sarma over his accusation and questioned his mental state due to issues at the home front. He even said the CM's remarks were "ridiculous, baseless, insane and nonsense" and that he was behaving like an "IT cell troll" without talking with facts. PTI TR TR NN