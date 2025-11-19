Gaurav Gogoi accuses Assam CM of trying to add ‘outside voters’ to electoral rolls

Guwahati, Nov 19 (PTI) Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was attempting to include voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the state's electoral rolls to save his chair.

Speaking at a party programme in Dhubri, Gogoi said, "Assamese people do not like Sarma and he is the biggest liability for the BJP. That is why the CM is trying hard to include the names of people from other states in the voters list''.

The Election Commission has ordered a special summary revision of electoral rolls with January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date.

The revision aims at ensuring clean, updated and accurate voter lists for all eligible citizens.

He appealed to political parties, media and organisations concerned about the state's interests to be aware of the situation and ensure that people from other states do not cast votes in the forthcoming assembly elections.

"We will fight the elections not just to increase our numbers in the assembly but to come to power to protect and secure the interests of the people," he said.

Gogoi added that opposition parties have united not merely to remove someone from power but to ensure that the burning issues of Assam are resolved.

He claimed the CM is currently in “deep trouble” and has reached out to AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal. “It is quite possible that after a few days Asaduddin Owaisi may also come to Assam in a bid to bail him out,” he said.

He said that the opposition parties were much ahead of the BJP in poll preparations and alliance formation.

Eight opposition parties in the state have decided to unitedly contest the assembly elections in the state. The Congress, CPI(M), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI, CPI(ML), Jatiya Dal-Asom (JDA) and Karbi Anglong-based All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) have formed an alliance to fight against the BJP in the polls scheduled next year. PTI DG MNB