Gaurav Gogoi addresses MPs from India, Bangladesh, Egypt on energy transition

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday addressed select ministers and parliamentarians from India, Bangladesh and Egypt, along with heads of philanthropies from international climate organisations, on energy transition.

Together, the leaders of different nations can drive collaborative efforts towards a sustainable and equitable energy future, he said.

"It was a pleasure to address the gathering of select ministers and parliamentarians from India, Bangladesh and Egypt, along with heads of philanthropies from international climate organisations, in New Delhi today," he said in a post on X.

The Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha said he was happy to do his bit in shaping the dialogue between leaders of the Global South on energy transition.

Meanwhile, Gogoi was also part of a Congress delegation that met Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is on a visit to India.

"Honoured to meet Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in New Delhi today, with CPP (Congress Parliamentary Party) Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi ji and Congress President Shri @kharge ji," he said in another post on X.

"We had a fruitful discussion about strengthening India-Vietnam relations," he added. PTI ACB SZM