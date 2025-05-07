Gaurav Gogoi applauds India's strike on terror camps in Pakistan, PoK

Guwahati: Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Wednesday lauded India's strike on terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"I applaud the initiative taken by the Armed Forces and the government in last night's punitive air strikes," Gogoi said in a post on X.

— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) May 7, 2025

"This is the time for national unity and solidarity with our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!" he added.

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The military strikes were conducted under 'Operation Sindoor', two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.