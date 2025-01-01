Gaurav Gogoi asks govt to roll back decision to withdraw India Post's book packet service

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has sought roll back of the government's decision to withdraw the India Post's book packet service saying it will bring hardship to the literary community and directly impact millions of Indians in accessing books that contribute to their education, personal growth and connection to the world.

Advertisment

In a letter to Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gogoi expressed deep concern over the decision to discontinue the India Post's book packet service and said it will affect readers in smaller towns and villages across India since the service was often the most accessible and cost-effective way to receive books.

"On December 18, India Post decided to withdraw this service in favour of alternatives like Speed Post and Registered Post, which cost nearly 50 per cent more. This price increase poses a significant challenge for publishers, particularly those catering to niche audiences, regional languages, and specialised genres, and could make books less affordable for many readers," he said.

The Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha said with the new, higher postal rates, access to literature will likely become more limited, especially for those already facing barriers to obtaining reading materials.

Advertisment

He said the removal of a service that made books more accessible to people across regions, without imposing a financial strain on either publishers or readers, runs counter to the broader goals of fostering a literate, informed, and equitable society.

"I request you to reverse this decision immediately to prevent further hardship for the literary community and ensure that books remain accessible to all. I would be grateful if this matter is treated with the urgency and attention it deserves, as it directly impacts the ability of millions of Indians to access books that contribute to their education, personal growth, and connection to the world around them," he said.

Gogoi said the book packet service of the postal department, which allowed publishers to send books weighing up to 200 pages for as little as Rs 20-25 anywhere across India, has been a cornerstone for small and independent publishers.

Advertisment

Even when books weighed more, the cost of sending them remained very affordable, with prices rarely exceeding Rs 30.

"This affordable rate made books accessible to readers, particularly in rural and remote areas, where alternatives like private courier services were either too expensive or unavailable.

"While I understand that the changes in postal services were necessitated by the new Post Office Act, I urge you to consider the significant impact on small publishers and readers across India," he said. PTI ACB ZMN