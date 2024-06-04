Gaurav Gogoi leading in Jorhat

Guwahati, June 4 (PTI) Leader of the opposition in the outgoing Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi is leading in Assam's key Jorhat constituency over his nearest BJP rival and sitting MP Topon Gogoi by over 17,065 votes, Election Commission officials said.

Gogoi shifted to Jorhat in this elections after his erstwhile Kaliabor constituency was realigned to create the Kaziranga seat in the delimitation exercise in the state last year. He won the Kaliabor seat in 2019 by over 2.09 lakh votes. PTI DG DG MNB