Gaurav Gogoi meets Gadkari, seeks intervention on urgent repair of NH37

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday sought the intervention of Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in urgently repairing the National Highway 37 in Assam, saying the road is "causing significant inconvenience" to people due to its deteriorating condition.

Gogoi met Gadkari and also gave a letter detailing the condition of the highway.

"I highlighted the deteriorating condition of NH 37 in Assam to him(Gadkari). I also informed him that the tender process for the Jorhat to Jhanji portion onward to Dibrugarh has been initiated and cancelled three times till date. I am skeptical whether the ongoing fourth round of the process will yield a positive outcome," Gogoi wrote on X.

In his letter, the MP from Jorhat said the current condition of NH 37, a lifeline for the people of Assam, has reached a critical point, causing significant inconvenience to residents and commuters alike.

"The rise in traffic volume, attributed to commercial activities, tourism, and regular transportation, has far outpaced the capacity of the road infrastructure, resulting in extensive wear and tear," he said.

Gogoi said the Nagaon to Jakhalabandha section of the highway has undergone repairs multiple times due to "defective construction but cracks and uneven surfaces were visible within a year of construction".

Despite bringing this to the notice of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and a subsequent meeting called by the Speaker with NHAI officials and MLAs, no significant results have been achieved, he said.

Gogoi said the Numaligarh to Jorhat section has similar issues and its riding quality is not up to standard due to a lack of proper supervision during construction.

He said the Jorhat to Jhanji portion onward to Dibrugarh remains incomplete, causing numerous fatal injuries and loss of life due to road accidents.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Teok (Jorhat) a few months ago and may have also witnessed the poor road condition in the area.

Despite that high-profile visit, the condition of NH 37 remains unchanged, Gogoi said underscoring the urgent need for immediate remedial action.

"I must say that the above portions were awarded to various contractors who lacked financial soundness and capability, resulting in prolonged delays spanning over a decade. Considering that Assam and the NE region experience heavy rainfall, it is suggested that concrete roads be constructed instead of bituminous roads to ensure durability and longevity.

"Therefore, I humbly request your prompt intervention to address these critical issues. Please oversee the urgent repair of the highway and ensure the timely completion of the 4-lane highway for the greater public interest. We look forward to a positive response," he said.