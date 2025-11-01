Gaurav Gogoi slams Himanta over ‘Pakistani agent’ remark, says CM unfit to lead Assam

Guwahati, Nov 1 (PTI) A day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi is a "Pakistani agent, planted by foreign power", the opposition leader hit back on Saturday, claiming that such comments show that Sarma is "unfit" to hold his position as head of the government.

Gogoi also criticised the timing of the allegations, saying Sarma made the comments on the day when late cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s last movie was released.

Sarma hit back claiming that he will ‘move on’ to Gogoi’s case after ensuring justice is done in the Garg’s death case by December first-half.

The CM, on Friday, reiterated his allegation that Gogoi was linked to Pakistan through his British wife, claiming the Congress leader was a "Pakistani agent" planted by "foreign power" and asserting that he had evidence to prove it.

Reacting to the charges, Gogoi in a post on X said, "Over the past few months, Himanta Biswa Sarma dangoriya has lost credibility." "Yesterday, when the entire state was watching Garg perform for the last time in 'Roi Roi Binale', the chief minister's comments showed his growing fear of losing power," he said.

"It was another example of why he is unfit as the chief minister of the people of Assam," Gogoi, who is the Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha, claimed.

Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, leading to a massive outpouring of public grief and the government constituting a Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the state police's CID to probe the circumstances of the singer-composer-actor's death.

His last movie, 'Roi Roi Binale' (Tears Still Flow), opened to packed houses on Friday in the state as well as in multiple cities of the country.

Asked for his reaction to Gogoi’s statement, Sarma told reporters on sidelines of a programme in Morigaon that he knows the right time to go after Gogoi.

"What credibility has been lost? I know the timing, I have learned it (in politics). You want that I should give out the SIT report now, during the Zubeen case, so that you can say that I am diverting issue," Sarma said.

He was referring to the SIT of CID which had probed the ‘anti-India’ activities of one Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, who is purportedly close to Gogoi’s wife, and his associates, with the report submitted to the government on September 10.

The chief minister maintained that at present, people want justice for Garg and are not concerned about Gogoi.

"After December 10, when justice for Zubeen would be ensured, I will move to Gaurav Gogoi. My eyes are fixed on the target," he asserted.

Sarma added that the SIT investigating Garg’s death will file its chargesheet by December 10, ahead of its deadline. PTI SSG RG SSG MNB