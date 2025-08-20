Gaurav Gogoi slams police summons to 2 journalists, says Assam again in news for 'wrong reasons'

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday slammed the summoning of two senior journalists by Assam Police in connection with a case registered on sedition charges, saying the state is "again in the news for all the wrong reasons" and it has been engulfed by "greed, corruption, incompetency, lawlessness".

Reacting to Assam Police's summons to senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar in connection with a case registered on sedition charges, Gogoi said this was not the "Assam way" and the people of the state want a leadership that will build an "Assam of their dreams".

"Another day, another reason when Assam is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Greed, corruption, incompetency, lawlessness. This is not the Assam way. The people of Assam want a leadership that will build an Assam of their dreams," he wrote on 'X'.

The Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha said a greater Assam will be built on the foundation of the Assamese principles and sentiments.

"A bor (greater) Assam that will be powered by the millions of talented and creative youth belonging to all ethnicities, religions, and linguistic backgrounds," he said.

The two journalists have been asked to appear before the crime branch of Guwahati City police on August 22.