Gaurav Gogoi thanks Congress leaders for belief in his abilities

Guwahati, Mar 4 (PTI) Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has thanked party leaders for showing belief in his abilities by nominating him for the Jorhat seat for the forthcoming assembly polls.

Gogoi, a three-time MP and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, will make his electoral foray in the state's assembly polls and is being projected as the opposition's chief ministerial candidate.

"I am grateful to Congress President Shri @kharge ji, CPP Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi ji, LOP Shri @RahulGandhi ji, Chairperson @priyankagandhi ji, GSO @kcvenugopalmp ji and GS @JitendraSAlwar ji, members of the CEC for their continued guidance and belief in my abilities," he said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Gogoi said he was grateful to people of the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat, without whom he would not have reached this position.

"I am thankful to my late father Tarun Gogoi, who taught me what it means to be an Assamese and a Congressman. I am also thankful to my family, my mother, sister, wife and two little kids, who have endured a lot but always with grace, joy and dignity," the Jorhat MP said.

He said the time has come to take Assam towards a "new and bold direction".

"Let us dream once again of a #NatunBorAxom (New Greater Assam). #SamayParivartanor (time for change)," Gogoi added.

The opposition Congress on Tuesday announced its first list of 42 candidates for the assembly elections in Assam, comprising both sitting MLAs and former ministers, and also new faces, including the sons of three prominent politicians.

Gogoi will contest from the prestigious Jorhat assembly constituency, currently held by the BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami.

The Congress is a part of the unified opposition alliance, 'Asom Sonmilito Morcha', formed to challenge the ruling BJP, and has entered into seat-sharing arrangements with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and the Left, but is yet to finalise it with the Raijor Dal.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are likely to be held in April. PTI DG ACD RBT