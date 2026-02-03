Gaurav Gogoi to head Cong's Assam election panel

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Ahead of the assembly polls, the Congress on Tuesday constituted its Pradesh Election Committee in Assam with state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi as its chairman.

The 35-member committee includes Debabrata Saikia, Rakibul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi, Bhupen Kumar Borah, Ripun Borah, Paban Singh Ghatowar, Wajid Ali Chaudhary, Rosilina Tirkey, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Pradeep Sarkar and Arun DuttÃ Mazumdar.

In addition to the 35 members, the committee will include Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary (Organisation); heads of all frontal organisations, APCC; Chairpersons of SC, OBC, Minority, Adivasi Congress Departments and Tea-Garden Cell of APCC.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the northeastern state, where elections are due in the next few months. PTI ASK RT RT