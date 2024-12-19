Gaurav Gogoi urges Speaker to institute inquiry into Parliament incident

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to institute an immediate inquiry into the "grave and unprecedented breach" of parliamentary privilege during the protests staged by opposition members in Parliament.

In a letter to Birla, Gogoi also said that the physical safety of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and numerous other MPs, especially the women parliamentarians, was compromised as a result of these action.

The deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha highlighted the "grave and unprecedented breach" of parliamentary privilege which took place during the protests organised by the INDIA bloc in the Parliament premises.

He said the INDIA bloc sought to stage a peaceful and democratic protest against the alleged "derogatory remarks" made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on December 17 against Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Gogoi expressed grave concern against the alleged "unparliamentary, and disrespectful" behaviour of the NDA MPs towards the INDIA bloc MPs during the protest.

Further, the lack of a security cordon made the situation worse, he alleged.

The Congress leader said that the INDIA bloc has staged numerous protests in the past, but they have ensured that they are done in a peaceful and democratic spirit.

Alleging that the behaviour of the BJP MPs was in contravention to parliamentary norms and propriety, Gogoi urged the Speaker to initiate an inquiry into the matter immediately and take the necessary action. PTI ACB ZMN ZMN