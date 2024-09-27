Gaurav Gogoi writes to Himanta over environmental impact of infra projects in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 27 (PTI) Deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing concern over the impact of infrastructure projects in the state on local communities and the environment.

In a letter to Sarma on Thursday, Gogoi urged the state government to act in a manner that "balances development with environmental sustainability and the well-being of our citizens".

In the letter, which was shared with the media on Friday, Gogoi maintained that sustainable development must be prioritised to ensure that infrastructure projects do not disrupt environmental balance.

Mentioning three specific projects, the Jorhat MP said that the Digholi Pukhuri-Noonmati FCI flyover in Guwahati has raised significant concerns about large-scale tree felling.

"Civil society groups have expressed their worries about the increasing rate of deforestation, which is contributing to higher levels of air pollution, flooding due to unplanned development, and a decline in the state's green cover," he said in the letter.

Gogoi pitched for an environmental impact assessment and said that the government should engage in wider consultations with civil society groups, environmental experts and local communities before proceeding with the project.

"Sustainable development must be prioritised to ensure that infrastructure projects do not come at the expense of our natural resources and environmental balance," he added.

The Congress MP also drew the attention of the chief minister to the halting of construction work for the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge over Brahmaputra.

"According to media reports, the work was halted due to a conflict between two contractors, and a large quantity of construction materials and equipment, which had been stored for the bridge construction, was moved elsewhere. Additionally, there are reports that local contractors have not received their dues, leading to project delays and growing discontent among stakeholders," he said.

Stressing the importance of the bridge for improved connectivity, Gogoi asked the government to clarify the status of the project and the steps being taken to resolve the issues.

He also raised concerns over the proposed elevated flyover on AT Road, Jorhat, connecting Baruah Chariali with Bhogdoi Bridge.

He said that a wholesale and retail market that serves as a major economic hub for the region stands to be displaced by the project, thereby taking away their means of livelihood.

Banks, government offices, private establishments and places of worship would remain on the road beneath the flyover, likely causing severe traffic congestion and chaos, he added.

Urging the government to reconsider the design and location of the flyover, Gogoi said, "While I fully support development and infrastructure projects, I believe they should not come at the expense of local people's livelihoods." "I hope that these concerns are taken into consideration, and that the state government will act in a manner that balances development with environmental sustainability and the well-being of our citizens," the MP added. PTI SSG SSG ACD