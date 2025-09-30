Gaurav Gogoi writes to Modi seeking probe into Zubeen Garg’s death under PMO monitoring

Guwahati, Sep 30 (PTI) Assam Pradesh Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting for ''urgent and transparent investigation into the untimely and tragic death'' of Zubeen Garg and its monitoring by the PM's office.

In a letter to the PM, Gogoi urged that the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police into the death of Garg be placed under the ''monitoring and review of your esteemed office''.

He also demanded that protection be granted to civil society organisations, peaceful protestors, and family members who have raised their voices for justice.

Gogoi further alleged that instead of ensuring the immediate apprehension of the two key accused through prompt and decisive action, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is extending ''unwarranted leniency to those responsible for the untimely death of our beloved icon''.

''This leniency and the prolonged latitude granted to the accused may allow them to tamper with or destroy crucial evidence. Countless admirers have been peacefully and patiently demanding justice for Zubeen and numerous complaints have been lodged across various parts of Assam'', the Jorhat MP said.

The CM, however, has gone to the ''extent of drawing unwarranted parallels between this peaceful public demand and recent incidents in Nepal'', he said.

Moreover, instead of arresting the accused, Assam Police has arrested several people who were peacefully seeking justice – two of whom have been booked under the National Security Act – and continue to threaten those who are demanding a free and fair investigation, Gogoi alleged.

''I humbly implore your urgent intervention in the matter to restore faith in justice, and ensure a thorough probe and justice to Shri Zubeen Garg’s family and millions of admirers'', he said.

"Respected Prime Minister, Zubeen was not only a legendary artist, but also a unifying figure who inspired generations across Assam and the entire Eastern and Northeastern regions of India," he said.

His sudden passing has left millions in deep grief and has also raised disturbing questions regarding the circumstances surrounding his tragic demise, Gogoi added.

''Despite the constitution of the SIT to investigate the case, the CM has requested the principal accused – event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and manager Sidhartha Sharma — to appear before the CID office by October 6," he said.

It is pertinent to note that the ‘Northeast India Festival’, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta, receives substantial funding from the Ministry of DoNER and the Union Ministry of Tourism and has witnessed participation of several Union Ministers in recent years, Gogoi said.

Moreover, Sharma has served as co-in-charge of the cultural department of the state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP.

The singer had died while swimming in the sea on September 19 in Singapore where he had gone to participate in the three-day North East India Festival (NEIF).

The Assam government has constituted a 10-member SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, to investigate the singer's death in the island nation. PTI DG DG MNB