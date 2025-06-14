Gaurav Gogoi writes to U'Khand CM for swift inquiry into Assam woman's death

Guwahati, Jun 14 (PTI) Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has written to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requesting for a swift inquiry into the death of a woman from the state whose body was found on the banks of river Ganga in Rishikesh.

Rosmita Hojai, hailing from Dima Hasao district, had travelled to Delhi to appear for a Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination and later accompanied two individuals to Rishikesh.

She was reported to be missing in Rishikesh on June 6 and her body was found in river Ganga after five days.

''The circumstances surrounding her disappearance and subsequent death are deeply troubling and have raised serious concerns among her family, friends and the wider community'', Gogoi said in the letter to Dhami which was made available to media on Saturday.

He urged Dhami to initiate a ''swift, transparent, and thorough enquiry into this matter. It is imperative that all aspects of the case are investigated, and those responsible, if any, are brought to justice at the earliest possible''.

Ensuring the safety of all individuals, especially those who travel from other states for educational and professional opportunities, is of utmost importance, the Jorhat MP said.

Gogoi requested the Uttarakhand CM to ''personally look into the matter and direct the concerned authorities to expedite the investigation so that justice is delivered to Hojai and her grieving family." Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also written to Dhami requesting his intervention to ensure that the matter is ''investigated in a comprehensive and time-bound manner, examining all possible angles''.

The CM urged that if any criminal involvement is found, then the ''responsible individuals be identified, apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law so that justice is delivered''.