Gaurav Gogoi's remarks on PM politically motivated, affront to NE pride: Sonowal

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday condemned Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his words are not just politically motivated but are an affront to the pride and aspirations of the people of the northeastern region.

Sonowal said under Modi's leadership, the Northeast has, for the first time since Independence, witnessed genuine respect, recognition and rapid development.

"No other Prime Minister has integrated the Northeast so decisively into the national mainstream, without ever diluting our unique identity," he wrote on X.

Sonowal said that at a press conference, Gogoi, the MP from Jorhat, made some outrageous and deeply disrespectful remarks about the prime minister and the Northeast.

At the press conference, Gogoi said he read somewhere that Modi, while referring to China, "made light of the physical features of the people of China, especially with respect to the shape and size of their eyes".

"Let me educate the honourable prime minister that when young men and women, boys and girls from the Northeast come to the different parts of India, they are often teased for the very same physical features. This kind of language only perpetuates the harassment and the language that are used to taunt and tease the people of the Northeast," Gogoi said.

"The prime minister should be sensitive on these matters because these matters have caused a lot of trauma to young people of the Northeast," he added.

Reacting to the comments, Sonowal said, "His (Gogoi's) words are not just politically motivated, they are an affront to the pride and aspirations of the people of this region." The union minister of ports, shipping and waterways said from signing historic peace accords to rolling out transformative infra projects, the progress is visible, measurable and irreversible.

It is Modi ji's deep affection for the Northeast that is turning our region into India's Gateway to Southeast Asia and the New Engine of national growth," he said.

Sonowal said Gogoi would do well to remember that the Assamese 'gamosa' that he wears with pride has been elevated to a global symbol of culture and dignity by Modi himself, through tireless efforts to honour and showcase the traditions of people of Assam.

He claimed over six decades, the Congress ecosystem kept the Northeast in deliberate neglect and isolation.

"Today, by making such vile remarks, it has once again shown its true face. I strongly condemn Gaurav Gogoi's statement, and demand that he apologise unconditionally to the people of the Northeast," he said. PTI ACB ZMN