Gaurav questions Himanta's mental state due to home issues; terms his remarks insane, nonsense

Guwahati, May 18 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his accusation of the MP's alleged Pakistani links and questioned his mental state due to issues at the home front.

In a series of posts on X, Gogoi said Sarma's recent remarks were "insane and nonsense" and that he was behaving like an "IT cell troll" without talking with facts.

Gogoi's remarks came after Sarma alleged that the Congress leader visited Pakistan on an invitation from its spy agency ISI and that he worked closely with the establishment of the neighbouring nation.

"For some reason best known to him I have been on his radar since my entry into Assam. He has made many baseless remarks about me in the past 13 years. The most recent one borders on insanity and the absurd," the Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha said.

He expressed his concern for the health condition of the chief minister of Assam.

"It is often said that when there is something bothering at home, it reflects in the mental state of the person. We will ensure that after 2026 he gets to have some rest," Gogoi said.

Assembly elections are due in Assam next year.