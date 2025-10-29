Gaurav questions SIT probe over Zubeen Garg's death, claims no clue even after 40 days

Guwahati, Oct 29 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday questioned the ongoing probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, claiming that "nobody knows the actual cause" of his demise, even as over 40 days have passed.

Slamming the BJP-led government in the state, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha alleged that people are "fed up" with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"It has been more than 40 days, yet we still do not know what exactly happened to him. Instead of diverting attention, the government must ensure justice. What is SIT doing so far that we still have no clue about Garg's death," Gogoi asked.

He said the government should not "misuse the SIT" to target innocent people, intellectuals, artists or opposition leaders, but the focus should be solely on uncovering the truth behind the incident involving Garg.

"People are totally fed up with the CM's attitude, growing corruption and the massive illegal wealth accumulated by his family members and close associates," he alleged.

"That's why several leaders and workers are leaving the BJP, which has now turned into a limited company serving only a few," he alleged, addressing a programme where several BJP workers joined the Congress.

The celebrated singer died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is currently probing Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state.

Seven people, including NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, have been arrested in connection with the case. PTI TR TR SOM