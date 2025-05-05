Gaurav seeks apology from Himanta for 'derogatory' remarks against women

Guwahati: Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged derogatory remark against women and demanded an apology from him.

In a post on X, Gogoi said that the allegation of Sarma that women of Assam "compromised" to secure job during Congress tenure was "disgraceful".

"The fact that the chief minister makes this statement at a political rally during the ongoing panchayat elections marks a new low for the political discourse in Assam," the Congress MP said on Sunday night.

Assamese women are highly respected and empowered in the society, he added.

"From the days of the freedom struggle to the present day, the women have done our society proud.

"The chief minister should be mature enough to apologise," Gogoi demanded.

Sarma, during panchayat election rallies on April 28, had mentioned a witness statement from the report of the Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission on irregularities in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations for 2013 and 2014, when Congress was in power.

He had said the witness' statement maintained that women "had to adopt a wrong path" to get jobs during the Congress regime.

Following this, Assam Congress on Thursday filed multiple police complaints against Sarma for his alleged derogatory remarks against women.

Police are, however, yet to register the FIRs and said they are investigating the complaints.