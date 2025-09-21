Gaurav urges govt to preserve Zubeen’s Jorhat house, institute memorial award

Guwahati, Sep 21 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday urged the state government to preserve popular singer Zubeen Garg’s paternal home in Jorhat town, and institute an award in his memory to encourage new talent.

Gogoi also appealed for a statue of the cultural icon, who had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on Friday, to be erected by the banks of the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati.

“As it has been decided to cremate Zubeen da’s mortal remains near Guwahati as per wishes of the family, as the MP of Jorhat, I urge the government to preserve his paternal house at Tamulisiga area of Jorhat town,” the Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha said in a statement here.

He said personal items used by Garg and his creations should be preserved at the house, where the iconic singer-composer had spent his formative years.

“A music academy should also be established in Jorhat,” the MP said.

Gogoi also appealed to the government to institute a state or national level award in memory of Garg to encourage new talents.

“As the local MP, I will discuss with the people there and place a befitting statue of Zubeen da in Jorhat,” he added.

Gogoi said that he has maintained that the decision on where to cremate Garg should be taken by the family, and all sections should support it.

“At the same time, I had also said that the love, emotions and wishes of the people of Jorhat should also be given due respect,” he added, referring to a demand by people of the eastern town for cremation of Garg there.

The state Congress president further said that since Garg had always liked living by the Brahmaputra, the government should erect a statue of the singer at the park located in the old DC bungalow’s site.

Garg’s body was brought to Guwahati on Sunday morning from Singapore via New Delhi, with cremation to take place in Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on September 23. PTI SSG NN