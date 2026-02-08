Gaurav Gogoi visited Pak in 2013 for ‘some kind of training’: Himanta

Guwahati (PTI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of visiting Pakistan clandestinely in 2013 without informing the authorities, and it is suspected that he had undergone “some kind of training there”.

At a press conference here ahead of the assembly elections in the state, Sarma also charged the Congress leader’s British wife Elezabeth with collecting information about India while working at a firm in this country, and send those to Pakistan.

She had also been to Pakistan nine times while working in two Indian organisations, the Assam CM alleged. The Assam government had constituted an SIT to inquire into the alleged anti-India conspiracy of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, in connivance with Gogoi, also the state Congress chief, and his wife.

The SIT submitted its report to Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, on September 10, the date initially set by the chief minister for providing evidence to support his accusations against Gogoi.

“We believe a deeper connection among Gaurav, his wife, and Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. We recommend a probe by a central agency,” said Sarma.

A Pakistani firm gave Elizabeth a job, then transferred her to India; though her salary was paid by Sheikh, he claimed.

Sarma and the BJP have been attacking Gogoi, who also heads the state Congress, over his wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

The Assam cabinet on Saturday decided to refer the case of Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links to the Ministry of Home Affairs.