Gaurav's family owns bank accounts in Pakistan: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 5 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi's family has "running" bank accounts in Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a BJP function here, Sarma also alleged that the state Congress headquarters 'Rajeev Bhawan' has become a base for "anti-Assamese activities".

No immediate reaction has been available from the Congress on the allegations.

"Ask Gaurav Gogoi how many bank accounts his family has in Pakistani banks. His family's bank accounts are still running in Pakistan," Sarma told reporters here.

The chief minister said he is giving only hints at the moment, while details will be shared during a press conference on February 8.

"One whose bank account is in Pakistan, just imagine how dangerous such a person can be," Sarma said.

The Assam CM and the BJP have been attacking Lok Sabha MP Gogoi over his wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI. They even claim that the Congress leader has "direct links" with the neighbouring nation.

On January 27, he had said the state cabinet would take a formal decision on February 7 regarding the future course of action on the probe report on Gogoi's alleged links with Pakistan. A press conference will be organised at 10:30 am on February 8 to reveal most of the SIT findings to the public.

"Rajiv Bhawan has become a base for conspiracies against the Assamese people. Only anti-Assamese activities are going on there. A big conspiracy is going on there," Sarma said.

Referring to the press conference by Gogoi on Wednesday where he alleged that Sarma's family has grabbed around 12,000 bighas (over 3,960 acres) of land across the state, the CM said that he will file a defamation case against all those who addressed the media.

"On February 9, I will file a case against all the Congress leaders. It is a party which has geared up to sell Assam. They did wall writing saying a new greater Assam will be formed. What is it? A greater Assam with Miyas? People are seeing this and will give a befitting reply," he added.

Sarma announced on Wednesday that he will file a defamation case against Gogoi, Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia, All India Congress Committee General Secretary (in-charge of Assam) Jitendra Singh and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for making "false and malicious" statements. PTI TR NN