Gauri Lankesh murderers given rousing welcome in hometown

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Oct 13 (PTI) The key men accused in the journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case were given a rousing welcome by some Hindutva activists on their arrival in their home town here.

Parashuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadave were released along with six others on bail on October 9 by a trial court and were released from the jail on October 11.

They all spent over six years behind the bars.

On their arrival, Hindutva activists Saturday night took them to a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue where they were welcomed with saffron shawls and garland to the shouts of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Sanatana Dharma Ki Jai'.

Gauri Lankesh, a left-leaning firebrand journalist, was shot dead on September 5, 2017, in the night outside her Rajarajeshwari Nagar residence. PTI GMS VN VN