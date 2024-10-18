Gautam Adani donates Rs 100 cr to skills university in Telangana

Hyderabad: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Friday called on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here and handed over a cheque for Rs 100 crore towards donation to the upcoming Young India Skills University.
"Mr. Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group of Companies met with courtesy. A donation of Rs.100 crore was handed over to Young India Skills University from Adani Foundation in the form of a cheque," Reddy said in a post on 'X'.
అదానీ గ్రూప్ సంస్థల చైర్మన్ శ్రీ గౌతమ్ అదాని గారు మర్యాదపూర్వకంగా కలిశారు.— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) October 18, 2024
అదానీ ఫౌండేషన్ నుండి యంగ్ ఇండియా స్కిల్స్ యూనివర్సిటీకి రూ.100కోట్ల విరాళం చెక్కు రూపంలో అందజేశారు. pic.twitter.com/mxMonqa8w8
Reddy last month urged industrialists and prominent companies to take part and support the Young India Skills University being established in the state.