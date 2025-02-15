Gautam Adani offers 'chadar' at Ajmer dargah

Jaipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Industrialist Gautam Adani on Saturday offered a 'chadar' at the 11th century Sufi shrine of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz at Ajmer Sharif.

He was accompanied by wife Priti Adani, his brother Rajesh Adani and his wife Shilin.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty conferred the "Global Peace Award" on Gautam Adani, recognising his leadership, contributions and philanthropic initiatives, according to a statement.

"Hazrat Khwaja Gharib Nawaz preached the message of universal love, service to humanity, and peace. Gautam Adani Ji and his blessed family have embodied these principles through their tireless commitment to the well-being of millions," Chishty said in a statement.

He said Gautam Adani expressed deep gratitude and reverence for the blessings received at Ajmer Sharif, emphasizing the importance of spiritual values in guiding ethical leadership and social responsibility.

A special vegetarian langar was also prepared and served on behalf of the Adani family to hundreds of people at the shrine.

The visit concluded with special Dua-e-Khair (prayers for well-being) for India's progress, global harmony, and collective prosperity, Chishty said. PTI AG TIR TIR