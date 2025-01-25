Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police issues advisory for R-Day celebrations in Delhi

Noida, Jan 25 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued an advisory restricting the movement of goods vehicles, including heavy, medium and light vehicles, in view of Republic Day.

Advertisment

The advisory will be in effect from 10 pm on January 25 until the conclusion of Republic Day program on January 26, officials said.

The restrictions aim to prevent goods vehicles from entering Delhi for the safety purposes during the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

According to the advisory, vehicles entering Delhi from Chilla Red Light border will take a U-turn there and head towards their destinations via the Noida, Greater Noida Expressway to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Advertisment

The vehicles coming to Delhi from the DND border will be able take a U-turn from the toll plaza there and move towards the Noida, Greater Noida Expressway and further to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to reach their destinations.

The vehicles moving to Delhi from the Kalindi Kunj Yamuna border will be diverted from the underpass intersection before river Yamuna and go towards the Noida, Greater Noida Expressway to the Peripheral Expressway.

Moreover, vehicles entering Delhi via Yamuna Expressway to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted from Zero point to Pari Chowk to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and further.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Lakhan Singh Yadav said vehicle drivers should follow the alternate route option plans to avoid any inconvenience.

Route plan can be changed as per the situation, he added. PTI COR OZ OZ