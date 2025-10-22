Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 26 fire incident in past 24 hours, no causality: CFO

Noida, Oct 21 (PTI) Twenty-six incidents of fire were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district in the past 24 hours, but there were no casualties, an official said on Tuesday.

Pradeep Kumar Choubey, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Buddha Nagar, said that these fire incidents were reported from residences, shops, factories, vehicles, and slums.

“A total of 26 fire incidents occurred in various areas of the district during the 24 hours between October 20 and 21 during Diwali,” Choubey said.

The CFO said the firefighting teams arrived promptly and controlled each fire.

“The major fire incidents occurred in the areas of Fire Station Phase-1, Phase-2, Phase-3, Ecotech-1, Ecotech-3, Greater Noida, Knowledge Park, Gaur City Unit, and Sector-58,” he added.

“There was no casualties in these fire incidents," the officer said.

Highlighted an incident, he said, “On October 20, a call was received about a fire in the balcony of a flat in Aditya Celebrity Homes, Sector-76, Noida. Upon receiving the call, a unit from Fire Station Phase-3 immediately left and extinguished the fire with the help of local people.” The CFO added, “While returning, a call was received about a fire at two different locations (J Block and K Block) in Ajnara Heritage Society, Sector-74. The unit immediately reached there and after a lot of effort, the fire in the balconies of both the flats was completely extinguished. The entire building was secured by preventing the fire from spreading to other parts of the flats.” PTI COR NB