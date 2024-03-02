Gautam Gambhir opts out of Lok Sabha elections for cricket commitments

New Delhi: One of the most active MPs in Delhi, Gautam Gambhir said on Saturday that he has requested BJP President JP Nadda to relieve him of his political duties so that he can focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.

Advertisment

The BJP MP from East Delhi took to X to make his decision public.

I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 2, 2024

Gambhir joined BJP in March 2019 and won the election from East Delhi seat by a margin of 6,95,000 votes.

As a mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders, Gambhir is expected to partner with coach Chandrakant Pandit this IPL season as Shah Rukh Khan-owned team seeks a turnaround.