Advertisment
National

Gautam Gambhir opts out of Lok Sabha elections for cricket commitments

author-image
Masaba Naqvi
Updated On
New Update
Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir (File photo)

New Delhi: One of the most active MPs in Delhi, Gautam Gambhir said on Saturday that he has requested BJP President JP Nadda to relieve him of his political duties so that he can focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.

Advertisment

The BJP MP from East Delhi took to X to make his decision public.

Gambhir joined BJP in March 2019 and won the election from East Delhi seat by a margin of 6,95,000 votes.

As a mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders, Gambhir is expected to partner with coach Chandrakant Pandit this IPL season as Shah Rukh Khan-owned team seeks a turnaround.

 

JP Nadda 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Gautam Gambhir 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Advertisment
Subscribe