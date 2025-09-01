Gautam Kumar Singh takes charge as Bihar CGM of NABARD

Patna, Sep 1 (PTI) Gautam Kumar Singh on Monday took charge as the chief general manager of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s (NABARD) Bihar regional office here.

He was earlier heading NABARD’s regional office in Jharkhand’s Ranchi.

“Singh brings with him vast experience and deep insights in rural development, financial inclusion, and agricultural innovation. He has overseen and implemented several Natural Resource Management (NRM) projects and impactful initiatives for rural upliftment in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand,” NABARD said in a statement.

He has also been instrumental in the computerisation of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), strengthening of the cooperative credit structure, and advancing climate financing initiatives, it added. PTI PKD RBT